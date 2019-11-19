Home

Munden Funeral Home & Crematory
2112 Arendell Street
Morehead City, NC 28557
(252) 726-8066
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Egbert Catholic Church
Thomas Oliver "Tom" Fitzpatrick


1942 - 2019
Thomas Oliver "Tom" Fitzpatrick Obituary
Thomas Fitzpatrick

Thomas "Tom" Oliver Fitzpatrick, 77, of Newport, N.C., passed away Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Carteret Health Care.

His funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at St. Egbert Catholic Church, officiated by Rev. Thomas Davis. Interment, with military honors, will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. A reception will follow the graveside service at St. Egbert Catholic Church.

Tom was born in Rome, Ga., and grew up in Brunswick, Ga.. He honorably served our country in the United States Air Force.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Edwards Fitzpatrick of the home; daughter, Vicki Lynn Deale and husband Tony of Kennesaw, Ga.; sons, Thomas Joseph Fitzpatrick and wife Theresa of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., Kelly Vaughn Fitzpatrick and wife Jennifer of El Paso, Texas, Eric Edwards Fitzpatrick and wife Kelly of Newport, N.C., Evin Martin Fitzpatrick and wife Tammie of Lancaster, Pa.; sister, Jeannie Gist of Marietta, Ga.; and brothers, Charlie Fitzpatrick of Port Orange, Fla., Barry Fitzpatrick and Larry Fitzpatrick, both of Yulee, Fla.; and grandchildren, Jenna, Summer, Taylor, Tory, Jonathan, Jenna Bella, Karlyann, Kassidy, Ryder, Emmett, Piper, Ava and Zoe; great-grandson, Abel; and many loving nieces and nephews

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Imogene Fitzpatrick.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Care Project at 716 Staley Court, Raleigh, NC 27609.

Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net

Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City, NC.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, November 19, 2019

Published in The Brunswick News on Nov. 19, 2019
