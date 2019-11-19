|
|
Thomas Fitzpatrick
Thomas "Tom" Oliver Fitzpatrick, 77, of Newport, N.C., passed away Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Carteret Health Care.
His funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at St. Egbert Catholic Church, officiated by Rev. Thomas Davis. Interment, with military honors, will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. A reception will follow the graveside service at St. Egbert Catholic Church.
Tom was born in Rome, Ga., and grew up in Brunswick, Ga.. He honorably served our country in the United States Air Force.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Edwards Fitzpatrick of the home; daughter, Vicki Lynn Deale and husband Tony of Kennesaw, Ga.; sons, Thomas Joseph Fitzpatrick and wife Theresa of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., Kelly Vaughn Fitzpatrick and wife Jennifer of El Paso, Texas, Eric Edwards Fitzpatrick and wife Kelly of Newport, N.C., Evin Martin Fitzpatrick and wife Tammie of Lancaster, Pa.; sister, Jeannie Gist of Marietta, Ga.; and brothers, Charlie Fitzpatrick of Port Orange, Fla., Barry Fitzpatrick and Larry Fitzpatrick, both of Yulee, Fla.; and grandchildren, Jenna, Summer, Taylor, Tory, Jonathan, Jenna Bella, Karlyann, Kassidy, Ryder, Emmett, Piper, Ava and Zoe; great-grandson, Abel; and many loving nieces and nephews
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Imogene Fitzpatrick.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Care Project at 716 Staley Court, Raleigh, NC 27609.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, November 19, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Nov. 19, 2019