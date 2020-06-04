Thomas Johns
Thomas Randolph Johns, 91, of Brunswick, passed away Wednesday at his residence.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, with Dr. Earl Boyett officiating. Entombment will follow at a later date in Palmetto Cemetery.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial contributions to Calvary Baptist Church Building Fund, 3105 Wildwood Drive, Brunswick, GA 31520.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, June 4, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Jun. 4, 2020.