Thomas Randolph "Randy" Johns
Randy Johns

Thomas Randolph "Randy" Johns, 91, of Brunswick, Ga., entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. He was born on Jan. 28, 1929, in Camilla, Ga., to Arthur Blondon Johns and Samantha Brinson Johns. He was the youngest of seven children, all of whom predeceased him. Randy was also preceded in death by his grandson, William Dalton Collins.

Randy was a graduate of Savannah High School. After serving in the United States Navy, he retired from Southern Bell Telephone Co. after 40 years of service. He was a member and past president of the Brunswick Lions Club and an active member of the Telephone Pioneers of America. He was a faithful member of Calvary Baptist Church, where he served on numerous committees and taught Adult Sunday School.

He is survived by three daughters, Donna Johns Collins, Nancy Johns Alford and husband, Michael Alford, and Jennifer Johns. He is also survived by grandsons, Andrew Alford, Adam Alford, Owen Alford, Cody Collins and Garrett Collins; as well as several nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home with Dr. Earl Boyette and the Rev. Don Spires officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. A private family entombment will be held at a later date in Palmetto Cemetery.

Active pallbearers will be Andrew Alford, Adam Alford, Owen Alford, Cody Collins, Garrett Collins and Leon Johns.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Calvary Baptist Church Building Fund, 3105 Wildwood Drive, Brunswick GA 31520.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, in Brunswick, Ga.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, June 5, 2020



Published in The Brunswick News on Jun. 5, 2020.
