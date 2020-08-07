Thomas King
Thomas Ray King, 80, of Brunswick, died Wednesday at Southeast Georgia Health System.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Sunday at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.
The funeral service is to be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home. Interment, with military honors, will follow in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, in Brunswick.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillersons.com
, is in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, August 7, 2020