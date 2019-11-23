Home

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 265-3636
Memorial service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. William Catholic Church
St. Simons Island, GA
Thomas Stanley "Tom" Sanborn


1941 - 2019
Thomas Stanley "Tom" Sanborn Obituary
Thomas Sanborn

Thomas Stanley Sanborn, of St. Simons Island, was born Valentine's Day 1941, and died Nov. 4, 2019.

Known by his family and friends as Tom, he was a graduate of Purdue University, and finished his career in the U.S Navy as a Lieutenant. While in the Navy, he worked in the engineering department for ammo ships during the Vietnam War. He was responsible for ammunition re-supply for all ships.

After his career in the Navy, he worked in the seafood industry, and helped IGA develop its seafood division in Glynn County. He had a passion for antique cars.

He will be missed by his family and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, at St. William Catholic Church, on St. Simons Island, Ga.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, November 21, 2019

Published in The Brunswick News on Nov. 23, 2019
