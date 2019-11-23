|
Thomas Sanborn
Thomas Stanley Sanborn, of St. Simons Island, was born Valentine's Day 1941, and died Nov. 4, 2019.
Known by his family and friends as Tom, he was a graduate of Purdue University, and finished his career in the U.S Navy as a Lieutenant. While in the Navy, he worked in the engineering department for ammo ships during the Vietnam War. He was responsible for ammunition re-supply for all ships.
After his career in the Navy, he worked in the seafood industry, and helped IGA develop its seafood division in Glynn County. He had a passion for antique cars.
He will be missed by his family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, at St. William Catholic Church, on St. Simons Island, Ga.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, November 21, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Nov. 23, 2019