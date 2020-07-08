1/
Tina Lee Farrow
1967 - 2020
Tina Farrow

Tina Lee Farrow was born on Oct. 5, 1967, and died on June 20 at home, on St. Simons Island.

She is survived by her husband, Wynne Farrow; and children, Joshua and Victoria Farrow; her mother, Pam Gallagher of Brunswick; her father, Victor Denton of Chattanooga, Tenn.; her brother and sister-in-law, Victor and Alisha Denton of Brunswick; and her sister and brother-in-law, Deanna and Joe Smith of Charleston, S.C.

Her childhood years were spent in Lilburn, Ga. She graduated from Lilburn High School and Gwinnett Tech College.

For 24 years, co-owner of Farrow's Salon, with her husband, Wynne, she was a talented hairstylist, respected for her creativity and expertise, and will be greatly missed by her clients and friends. She was a wonderful wife and mother, full of positive energy, and she was loved by many, people and animals, including her pet rabbits.

Services were private.

Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or 428 Bull St. #205, Savannah, GA 31401.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, July 7, 2020



Published in The Brunswick News on Jul. 8, 2020.
