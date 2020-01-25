|
Tina Edwards
Tina Marie Daniels Edwards, 63, of Brunswick, passed away Thursday at Southeast Georgia Health System.
The funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Chapman Funeral Chapel with Rev. Darrell Joyner officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until the time of service.
Tina was born May 19, 1956, in Brunswick, to Paul and Myrle Sloan Daniels. She had lived in Brunswick all of her life, and was a graduate of Glynn Academy.
Survivors include her husband of eight years, Buddy Edwards; a daughter, Dana Shead (Kris); a brother, David "Bubba" Daniels (Tina); a sister, Donna Kay Darr; grandchildren, Tyler Shead (Shelby), and Shelby Lynn Prescott (Hunter); great-grandchild, Riley Shead, all of Brunswick; a sister, Paula Knight of Augusta; stepchildren, Candace Edwards of North Carolina and Cynthia Edwards of Virginia, step-grandchildren, Zachery, Cooper, Autumn, Graci and Ashton; and several nieces and nephews.
Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, January 25, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Jan. 25, 2020