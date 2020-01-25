Home

Tina Marie Daniels Edwards

Tina Marie Daniels Edwards Obituary
Tina Edwards

Tina Marie Daniels Edwards, 63, of Brunswick, passed away Thursday at Southeast Georgia Health System.

The funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Chapman Funeral Chapel with Rev. Darrell Joyner officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until the time of service.

Tina was born May 19, 1956, in Brunswick, to Paul and Myrle Sloan Daniels. She had lived in Brunswick all of her life, and was a graduate of Glynn Academy.

Survivors include her husband of eight years, Buddy Edwards; a daughter, Dana Shead (Kris); a brother, David "Bubba" Daniels (Tina); a sister, Donna Kay Darr; grandchildren, Tyler Shead (Shelby), and Shelby Lynn Prescott (Hunter); great-grandchild, Riley Shead, all of Brunswick; a sister, Paula Knight of Augusta; stepchildren, Candace Edwards of North Carolina and Cynthia Edwards of Virginia, step-grandchildren, Zachery, Cooper, Autumn, Graci and Ashton; and several nieces and nephews.

Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, January 25, 2020
