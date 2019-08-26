|
|
Tom Connolly
Joseph Thomas Connolly Jr., age 75, of St. Simons Island, Ga., passed away on August 23, 2019, surrounded by his family and friends.
Tom was born in Philadelphia, Pa., on February 18, 1944, and raised in suburban Philadelphia where he attended Malvern Preparatory School. Upon graduation from Malvern, Tom attended Georgetown University in the School of Foreign Service where he had many friends. During his college years, he figured out how to work hard and play hard and thus did well in school and was the life of the party. He met the love of his life Gay Blum while in college.
Upon graduation from Georgetown in 1966, Tom entered the U.S. Army Officer Candidate School in 1968, where he was a First Lieutenant in the Armored Division training Vietnam bound troops in Leesville, Louisiana. In January 1969, Tom married Gay Blum of Cincinnati, Ohio. Gay and Tom lived in Cincinnati and briefly in New York and Philadelphia where they had sons Tommy in 1971 (Cincinnati), Ryan in 1973 (Philadelphia), and Colin (Cincinnati) in 1976.
After Cincinnati, Tom and his family moved to Kansas City, Kansas to continue advancing Tom's radio broadcasting management career. In Kansas City, he found his country roots when he took over management of WDAF 61 Country and began performing his world-famous karaoke rendition of Fats Dominoes' hit song "Kansas City" that he went on to perform at many a wedding. While in Kansas City, Gay and Tom had their fourth and final son Patrick, who was born in 1982.
From Kansas City, the family moved on to Atlanta, Ga., in 1985 where Tom became the rock 'n' roll king of Atlanta when he took over the reins of the legendary 96 Rock. Tom's dedicated "employees first" management style won over the hearts and minds of many radio personalities, management personnel and broadcasting icons during his years at the helm of 96 Rock.
His arrival in Atlanta coincided with Starship?s release of the legendary song "We Built this City," which became the theme song for 96 Rock and all of Atlanta during the end of the golden era of classic rock 'n' roll. In 2002, Gay and Tom relocated to St. Simons, Island, Ga., where Tom realized his lifelong dream of becoming a Salty Dog and living where he was at his happiest - on the water in the sun.
Tom will be dearly missed, but he will never be forgotten. He was a one of a kind. Tom is survived by his wife Gay of St. Simons Island, Ga.; his son and daughter in law Tommy and Page Connolly of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida; his son and daughter-in-law Ryan and Rachel Connolly of Atlanta, Ga.; his son and daughter-in-law Colin and Aimee Connolly of Atlanta, Georgia; his son and daughter-in-law Patrick and Erin Connolly of Atlanta, Ga.; his brother and sister-in-law Richard and Margaret Connolly of Williamsburg, Va.; and grandchildren Caldwell and Caitlin Connolly (Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.), Wyatt and Vivian Connolly (Atlanta, Ga.), Connor and Bridget Connolly (Atlanta, Ga.), and Hunter and Annie Connolly (Atlanta, Ga.). He is preceded in death by his parents Joseph Thomas Connolly and Mary Louise Maloney Connolly and his brother Jerry Connolly.
A memorial service will be held at St. William Catholic Church, 2300 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, Ga., on Monday, August 26 at 10:30 a.m., with a reception following thereafter at Tramici Restaurant on St. Simons. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Tom's honor to the Hospice of the Golden Isles.
Arrangements are entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home and Oglethorpe Crematorium in Brunswick, Ga., www.edomillerandsons.com.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, August 26, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Aug. 26, 2019