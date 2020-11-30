1/
Tommie Anderson
1933 - 2020
{ "" }
Tommie Anderson

Mr. Tommie Lee Anderson died Nov. 22 at Southeast Georgia Health System. Graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Greenwood Cemetery, 3004 Newcastle Street. Walk-thru viewing will be Monday from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Brunswick Funeral Home, 2700 Albany Street. Face coverings should be worn, and social-distancing protocols will be observed. The procession will leave from Brunswick Funeral Home, 2700 Albany Street. Brunswick Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

The Brunswick News, November 30, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Brunswick Funeral Home Inc
2700 Albany St
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 264-1725
