Mr. Tommie Lee Anderson died Nov. 22 at Southeast Georgia Health System. Graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Greenwood Cemetery, 3004 Newcastle Street. Walk-thru viewing will be Monday from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Brunswick Funeral Home, 2700 Albany Street. Face coverings should be worn, and social-distancing protocols will be observed. The procession will leave from Brunswick Funeral Home, 2700 Albany Street. Brunswick Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



The Brunswick News, November 30, 2020



