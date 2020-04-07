|
Tommie Kappler
Tommie DeWitt Bennett Kappler was born in Atlanta, Ga., on March 24, 1929, to parents Lawrence Robert Bennett and Elsie White Bennett. She passed away peacefully in Arlington, Va., on April 4, 2020, at the age of 91.
Her father's career leading Depression-era Civilian Conservation Corps camps and teaching in the Army infantry brought her to many places as a child, including South Florida, Edisto Island, S.C., Fort Benning, Ga., and the Panama Canal Zone, but she grew up largely in the small South Georgia town of Jesup. She attended Georgia State College for Women in Milledgeville, Ga., and received a B.S. in Nursing from Emory University in 1951.
She met the man she would marry, Dr. John Frederick Kappler, then a young enlisted Army soldier and Korean War veteran, at a U.S.O. dance at Fort Stewart in Hinesville, Ga. While her husband attended college and medical school, Mrs. Kappler continued to work for several years in various supervisory capacities in psychiatric and pediatric nursing in Atlanta, Charleston, and Winston-Salem. The Kapplers relocated to Southern California in 1963, living first in Corona del Mar, and later in Los Angeles (Sherman Oaks). Mrs. Kappler worked as a school nurse until the age of 72 at Campbell Hall School in North Hollywood, Calif. Fondly known as "T.K.," she was regarded as a compassionate caregiver, tending to both the physical and emotional needs of students.
In 2001, she relocated to the coastal town of Darien, Ga., where she resided until May 2019. Mrs. Kappler quickly integrated into civic and religious life there. She was an active member of St. Cyprian's Episcopal Church where she served for many years on the vestry. She volunteered at the local free clinic and for the Altamaha Riverkeeper. As a retiree, Mrs. Kappler rediscovered her interest in journalism and creative writing. She penned numerous articles for local papers in McIntosh County, and was a member of the Woodbine Writers Workshop. Mrs. Kappler was a near-lifelong and truly gifted bridge player, and played regularly. Deeply affected by the injustices she witnessed as a child in the segregated South, Mrs. Kappler was a lifelong advocate for racial equality and justice. After she moved to Darien, one of her first priorities was to join the local chapter of the NAACP, and she was honored to be named the Grand Marshal of the chapter's parade in 2009.
Mrs. Kappler was predeceased by her beloved husband; three brothers, Lawrence R. Bennett Jr., Charlton Eugene Bennett and Daniel Henry Bennett; as well as a child, Tommie Henry Kappler.
She is survived by her brother, David Richard Bennett (Brigitte) of Jesup, Ga.; five children, Dana Ann Kappler (Brooke Stallsmith) of Arlington, Va., Kathryn Page Kappler of Darien, Ga., Elsie Bennett Kappler (Steven Bloom) of McLean, Va., Caroline Kappler Cornell (George) of San Bernardino, Calif., and John "Jack" Frederick Kappler III of Arlington, Va.; as well as eight grandchildren, Jesse Stallsmith, David Calderon, Quinn, Hunter and Tommie Cornell and Meredith, Benjamin and Helen Bloom.
Arrangements for a service in her memory will be announced later.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you honor her by contributing to St. Cyprian's Episcopal Church (designating the Elizabeth Noble Stewart Scholarship Fund), P.O. Box 929, Darien, GA 31305, and the Equal Justice Initiative (eji.org), 122 Commerce St., Montgomery, AL 36104.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, April 7, 2020
