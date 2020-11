Tommie Herrington, Jr.The funeral service for the Rev. Tommie Herrington Jr., of Brunswick, Ga., will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Brunswick High School Track Field, 3885 Altama Ave., Brunswick.The viewing will be from 2-7 p.m. Friday at Martin Funeral Home, 2005 G St., Brunswick.Martin Funeral Home, www.martinsfuneralhomellc.com , is in charge of the arrangements.The Brunswick News, November 25, 2020