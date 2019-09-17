|
Tommy And Vicki Gilder
Tommy Gilder, and his wife, Vicki Gilder, died in a tragic accident in their cook house that occurred on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at Shellman Bluff. Tommy and Vicki's aunt, Pug Hutchinson, died on Sept. 12. Vicki died on Sept. 13 at the Shands Burn Center in Gainesville, Fla.
Tommy was born on May 11, 1950, a special Mother's Day gift. He graduated from Dublin High School in 1968. He attended Brewton Parker College, in Mount Vernon, and University of Georgia. He served in the Navy. After the Navy, he came home to join his father in the family business, Gilder Timber Inc.
Vicki Lynn Hutchinson Gilder was born on Nov. 25,1952. She graduated from Darien High School in 1970. Tommy and Vicki lived in Laurens County for most of their marriage. Vicki worked and retired from DHS DCSS Office Manager in Eastman, Ga. Then she worked with Tommy after retiring. Vicki also worked for the election polls for many years. Tommy and Vicki had retired to Shellman Bluff where they enjoyed Bluff Life with their bulldog, Molli. They loved fishing, playing cards, riding in their golf cart, spending time on the water and volunteering. He and Vicki loved the Bluff.
They were parents of four children Jennifer G. Hendrix (Charles) of Madison, Jami Mason Williamson (Craig) of Swainsboro, Billy Mason (Paige) of Swainsboro and Tom Gilder (Mandy) of Glenwood. They were grandparents to Justin, Bowen, Gracie, Maggie, RT and Drake; and great-grandchild, Kallex.
They were blessed with many friends, devoted to each other and their community.
Preceded in death by Mr. and Mrs. RT Gilder Jr., Tommy is survived by sisters, Brenda Gilder, Sandra Mallette (Ronnie) and Millie Spence (Ralph); and brother, Fred Gilder (Jeannie).
Preceded in death by Mr. and Mrs. L.H. Hutchinson, Vicki is survived by sister, Cheryl Rozier (Ronnie); and brother, Kent Hutchinson (Jackie).
A funeral service with visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, Sept. 17, at First Baptist Church, 55 North Third St., Glenwood, Ga.
Pallbearers for Tommy will Gene Johnson, Johnny Durden, Jimmy Mason, Bowen O'Steen, Hugh Nunnally, Wayne White and Perry Williamson.
Pallbearers for Vicki will be Justin Hart, Ron Rozier, Rusty Mull, Wes Snellgrove, Trey Johnson and Bill Sampson Jr.
A funeral service will also be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18 at Shellman Bluff Baptist Church, with the Rev. Harry Coursey officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Pallbearers for Mrs. Hutchinson will be Cliff Mason, Will White, Gary Priester, Trey Rozier, Jodee Middleton and Mark Watson.
Lunch will be served immediately following the interment in the Shellman Bluff Baptist Church Social Hall.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, September 17, 2019
