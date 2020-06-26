Tommy R. "Tom" Dumas
Tommy Dumas

Tommy R. "Tom" Dumas, of Brunswick, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020. He was born May 31, 1946, in El Dorado, Ark.

Tom is survived by his wife of 53 years, Linda Dumas; their two children, daughter, Kristie Overstreet (Alan) of Lexington, Ga., and son, Chad Dumas, of McDonough, Ga. They have six grandchildren, Cody, Dale, Cade, Luke, Landon and McKenna. He has one brother, Dennis, of Norphlet, Ark. Tom was preceded by his parents, Kimper and Evelyn Dumas of Norphlet; and sister, Diane Atkinson, of Dubach, La.

Tom graduated from Norphlet High School in 1964, and from Memphis State University (now University of Memphis) in 1969, with a bachelor's degree in marketing communications. After college, he joined the U.S. Army and served at Irwin Army Headquarters Hospital, Fort Riley, Kan., an air evacuation hospital for Vietnam patients in the Mid-West. He was transferred in 1970 to the American Forces Radio Network Headquarters, in Frankfurt, West Germany. He and Linda returned to the United States in 1971. Following his discharge, Tom formed a marketing firm in Monroe, La., specializing in manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers of building products in six Mid-Southern states, and a local advertising agency. Tom sold the assets of the firm in 1985, and the family moved to Atlanta. Tom join Siemens Building Technologies as director of business development and operations over large facilities maintenance services contracts in the eastern U.S. and Canada. He also served in a similar capacity with the Trane Corp. beginning in 2005 covering the U.S. until his retirement in 2013.

Tom and Linda moved to coastal Georgia in 1999, first living in Darien, where they spent many days remodeling an old coastal home on the Ridge. They enjoyed fishing from their dock and Tom especially liked offshore fishing and golf. In 2006, they moved to Brunswick and joined the First Baptist Church. Tom enjoyed teaching the Adult IV Couples Bible study class on a quarterly basis and serving on the Kingdom Endowment Fund Committee.

The family thanks the First Baptist Church of Brunswick staff, members and especially the Adult IV Couples Bible Study Class and deeply appreciates the prayers and many acts of kindness shown them during Tom's illness.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at First Baptist Church. Dr. Chris Winford, senior pastor, will officiate. The family requests that all in attendance please observe the state's social distancing regulations. A private family interment will be held at the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Glennville, Ga.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the First Baptist Church of Brunswick Building Fund, 1311 Union St., Brunswick, GA 31520.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home, www.brunswickmemorialpark.com.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, June 26, 2020



Published in The Brunswick News on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
