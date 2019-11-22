|
Tony Brimer
Tony "Bonehead" Brimer, 63, of Brunswick, departed this life, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at Hospice of the Golden Isles.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home with the Rev. Fred Higgins officiating. Interment will follow in Palmetto Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until the funeral hour on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
Born Aug. 27, 1956, in Glynn County, Ga., to the late J. Paul and Laura Mae King Brimer, he was a 1974 graduate of Glynn Academy and was an all-star football player as well a member of JRTOC. Mr. Brimer was of the Baptist faith, and enjoyed the beach, jet skis, and attending bike weeks at various location around the country. He was an active member of ABATE of GA (American Bikers Active Towards Education) where he served as activities director in 2003. He was also a member of Woodmen of the World and had been named Employee of The Year with Charlie Roberts Properties Inc. He was a life member of the NRA.
Survivors include his wife of 21 years, Christine DeFranco Brimer of Jekyll Island; a daughter, Lindsey Diane Brimer Ward; son-in-law, Whit Ward; two granddaughters, Autumn and Emi of Marietta, Ga.; a brother, Mark Brimer of Brunswick; father-in-law, Alfred DeFranco of Jekyll Island; and many other extended family members.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. www.edomillerandsons.com
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, November 22, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Nov. 22, 2019