Tony L. Whitten Sr. transitioned this life on March 23, 2020, at Hospice of the Golden Isles, after an extended illness. Due to the current situation, we, his family, are not able to have a service for him at this time. A service will be held as soon as we are able to do so and you will be able to celebrate his life with us. As his family, we thank everyone for your acts of kindness shown to us with the loss of our loved one.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, April 10, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Apr. 10, 2020