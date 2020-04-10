Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Tony Whitten
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tony L. Whitten Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tony L. Whitten Sr. Obituary
Tony Whitten Sr.

Tony L. Whitten Sr. transitioned this life on March 23, 2020, at Hospice of the Golden Isles, after an extended illness. Due to the current situation, we, his family, are not able to have a service for him at this time. A service will be held as soon as we are able to do so and you will be able to celebrate his life with us. As his family, we thank everyone for your acts of kindness shown to us with the loss of our loved one.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, April 10, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Apr. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -