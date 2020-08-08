Trey Sutton



Trey Hart Sutton, 25, of St. Simons Island, Ga., went home to be with Jesus on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at his home. He left this world way too early. Trey, "Stringbean," had a huge heart and loved his family, friends and sports.



Trey his survived by his Ninnie, Judy Sutton; his Papa, Fred Hart Sutton; his parents, Bryan Hart Sutton and Lori Ann Sutton; his brothers, Trent Sutton and Trevor Sutton; his grandparents, Jimmy and Glenda Phillips; and several other family members and friends.



In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to a hospice of your choosing.



Service arrangements will be announced at a later date.



Golden Isles Cremation Center and Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home are honored to handle the arrangements.



