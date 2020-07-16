1/1
Tuesday Custer
Tuesday Custer

Tuesday Custer, 58, of Brunswick, Ga., passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020. Tuesday was born Aug. 14, 1961, to Anna Gibson Flournoy and Fred W. Flournoy.

Tuesday is survived by son, Brandon Dean Custer, and daughter-in-law, Lynn Custer, of Covington, Ga.; grandsons, Jonathon Dean Custer and Nathon Reed Custer, both of Covington, Ga.; sisters, Terry Lynn Chapman (Bill) of Shelbyville, Tenn., Temme Anne Donegan (Glenn) of Stockbridge, Ga., Teresa Joy Brazel (Barry) of Brooks, Ga., and Tanya Lee Lander (David) of Brunswick, Ga.; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Tuesday was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Dean Custer; father, Fred W. Flournoy; mother, Anna Gibson Flournoy; and brothers, Thomas Gerald Flournoy and Tyrone Henry Flournoy.

A memorial service for Tuesday will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Porterdale Baptist Church, 2 Ash St., Porterdale, GA 30014.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Tuesday's memory may be made to Sjogrens Syndrome Foundation, sjogrens.org.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.taragardenchapelfuneralhome.com for the Custer family.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, July 15, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on Jul. 16, 2020.
