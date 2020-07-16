Tuesday Custer
Tuesday Custer, 58, of Brunswick, Ga., passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020. Tuesday was born Aug. 14, 1961, to Anna Gibson Flournoy and Fred W. Flournoy.
Tuesday is survived by son, Brandon Dean Custer, and daughter-in-law, Lynn Custer, of Covington, Ga.; grandsons, Jonathon Dean Custer and Nathon Reed Custer, both of Covington, Ga.; sisters, Terry Lynn Chapman (Bill) of Shelbyville, Tenn., Temme Anne Donegan (Glenn) of Stockbridge, Ga., Teresa Joy Brazel (Barry) of Brooks, Ga., and Tanya Lee Lander (David) of Brunswick, Ga.; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Tuesday was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Dean Custer; father, Fred W. Flournoy; mother, Anna Gibson Flournoy; and brothers, Thomas Gerald Flournoy and Tyrone Henry Flournoy.
A memorial service for Tuesday will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Porterdale Baptist Church, 2 Ash St., Porterdale, GA 30014.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Tuesday's memory may be made to Sjogrens Syndrome Foundation, sjogrens.org
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.taragardenchapelfuneralhome.com
for the Custer family.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, July 15, 2020