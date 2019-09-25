|
Valerie Betterton
Valerie Theise Betterton passed away Sept. 20 at Mayo Clinic Hospital, Jacksonville, Fla. Valerie was born Nov. 22, 1949, in Bronx, N.Y. She grew up in Levittown, Plainview and Dix Hills, N.Y.
Survivors include her husband, Robert Betterton of Brunswick, Ga.; and son, Robb Betterton (Lindsay) of Wadmalaw Island, SC. She is also survived by her mother, Gloria Theise of St. Simons Island, Ga.; sister, Claudia Theise (Mike Pittman) of St. Simons Island; brother, Brian Theise (Bonnie) of Boston, Mass.; and sister-in-law, Karen Theise of Venice, Fla. She also leaves behind many loved and treasured nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by her father, Roger Theise; brother, Gregory Theise; and infant sister, Andrea Theise.
Valerie graduated from Commack High School, Commack, N.Y. She attended High Point College in North Carolina, and received her bachelor's degree from the University of South Carolina.
Valerie Theise married Robert Betterton on Dec. 28, 1968, and they shared over 50 years of marriage. Valerie was a devoted wife, loving mother, a caring daughter, compassionate and thoughtful sister, generous aunt and friend to many.
Valerie began her professional career with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control in 1975 as a secretary in the Bureau of Water. After receiving her degree in 1981, in business administration, management science, she worked her way up to Director of the Water Enforcement Division. She was a dedicated public servant who did her utmost to ensure that the public was protected from the harm of water pollution. Her many friends at DHEC will miss her. Following her retirement in 2005, she and Bob moved to a suburb of Charleston, W.Va., where she was was active in the local quilting club, as well as her homeowner's association. They moved to Brunswick, Ga., in 2016.
Valerie was an accomplished pianist, musician and music teacher. She was an avid equestrian and animal lover. She enjoyed traveling, quilting, gardening and most of all, spending time with her family. She loved being surrounded by her large extended family and especially her son Robb. Her presence in our lives will be deeply missed.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of South Coastal Georgia, 4627 US Highway 17 North, Brunswick, GA 31525.
Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, September 25, 2019
