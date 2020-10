Or Copy this URL to Share

Vanessa Harrington



Vanessa Harrington, of Brunswick, died Sunday at her residence.



A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday in Greenwood Cemetery.



There will be no public visitation.



The funeral procession will depart from 3101 W. Park Ave.



L.W. Jackson & Family Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.



The Brunswick News, October 9, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store