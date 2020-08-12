Velma Underwood



Velma Jean Underwood, 75, of Brunswick, passed away Aug. 8, 2020, at Southeast Georgia Health System after a valiant battle with COVID-19.



Our dear, precious Mama has gone to meet her Lord and Savior. She is no longer in pain, no longer needs a leg brace or arm canes to walk. She is running all over Heaven now rejoicing! She was such a strong person who endured a lot of physical pain, but she never let it slow her down. She loved her grandchildren, Samantha (Casey) and Colby, dearly and she loved, adored and cherished her great-grandchildren, Asher, Lilly, Addy and Brixton. She was truly loved by so many people. She always had people coming and going at her house. So many would run errands for her, shop for her, and of course come and eat when she was able to cook. She loved cooking and was very talented at it. She made the best melt-in-your-mouth biscuits! She was famous for her potato salad. She also made many red velvet cakes for church prizes and fundraisers. She was a devoted servant to her church and was assigned the responsibilities of coordinating food assignments for church events, as well as family support, and she was also the prayer chain leader. She really enjoyed singing in church with her sisters, and nieces and brothers and sisters through Christ. She knew the Bible intimately and was always witnessing to others and encouraging them to come to church and accept Jesus as their Lord and Savior.



She owned her own restaurant - Velma's Kitchen - for many years, along with her sister Debbie - Velma & Debbie's Kitchen - and it was always packed! Many family and friends worked at the restaurant from time to time over the years. She loved her cat Pretty Gurl so much! Pretty Gurl was her constant companion and fur baby. We are so proud to have had such a strong, talented, skilled and smart mama. We will miss our mama terribly, but we wouldn't call her back down from Heaven for anything. Thank you all for your love, support and prayers over the past few weeks as she battled this awful disease. She is healed now completely. No more polio, no more pain, no more disease.



Velma was born in St. Marys, Georgia. Her parents were Loy Underwood and Lula Mae Smith Underwood.



She is preceded in death by her parents; five brothers, Dub, Robert, Wayne, Russell and Thomas Underwood; and three sisters, Laverne Smith, Linda Lewis and Sarah Rooks.



She is survived by her children, Joey Carroll (David Carter) of Brunswick and Tammy Wentland of Littleton, Colo.; two grandchildren, Samantha (Casey) Zimmer of Layton, Utah, and Colby Wentland of Syracuse, Utah; four great-grandchildren, Asher Wentland of Blairsville, Ga., and Lilly, Addy and Brixton Zimmer of Layton, Utah; three sisters, Sharon Underwood (Lee) of Brunswick, Debbie Underwood of Brunswick and Vanessa (Jeffrey) Daniels of Waycross; three brothers, Ricky (Carolyn), Rudy and Clyde (Donna) Underwood; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.



A graveside service is to be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at Evergreen Cemetery. The family asks that you follow COVID guidelines by wearing a mask and practicing social distancing.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Waynesville Church of God, P.O. Box 519, Waynesville, GA 31566.



