Venus Holmes



Venus E. Holmes, of Brunswick and Darien, died Saturday at Senior Care Center.



A limited graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday in Upper Mill Cemetery.



A walk-through viewing will held from 4-5 p.m. Friday at Darien Funeral Home.



Masks will be required to attend and social-distancing protocols will be enforced.



Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.



The Brunswick News, June 11, 2020



