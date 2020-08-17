Vera Gillespie Gulley passed away August 13, 2020 at her home under Hospice care after a short illness. She was born in Douglas, Georgia on 1/14/29. She was a registered dental hygienist with Glynco Naval Air Station and Glynn County Health Department. She was preceded in death by her parents John Gillespie and Thelma Murray Courson; and her late husband of 51 years, Horace Gulley. Left to cherish Mrs. Vera's memories are her two children, Rickey Gulley (Susan) and June Gulley Parkinson (Jim); three grandchildren Tanya Bullard, Candy Maxey, and Paige Parkinson Schmid; and six great-grandchildren. She leaves behind her dear loyal and devoted friend of 25 years, Marsha Pierce.
Mrs. Vera loved her Sunday School Class at First Baptist Church, the Berean Class. She had a great fondness for all animals and leaves behind Angel and Sasha.
She was devoted to The Lord Jesus Christ as her Savior and a member of First Baptist Church. She was a very thoughtful and caring lady that would always go out of her way to avoid hurting anyone. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
A funeral service to honor the life of Mrs. Vera Gulley will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, August 18, 2020 in the Chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home with Rev. Jim Crandall officiating. The Burial will be held after the service in Waycross at Oakland Cemetery at 3:00 PM. We are requesting that all in attendance please observe the state's social distancing regulations.
The family would like to thank the staff of Hospice of the Golden Isles and a special thank you to Latasha, Richard, and Staci.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you for memorial contributions made to Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Pkwy, Brunswick, GA 31525.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the register book and leave condolences for the family at www.edomillerandsons.com