1/
Vera Gillespie Gulley
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vera's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vera Gulley

Vera Gillespie Gulley passed away Aug. 13, 2020, at her home, under hospice care, after a short illness. She was born on Jan. 14, 1929, in Douglas, Ga.

She was a registered dental hygienist with Glynco Naval Air Station and the Glynn County Health Department.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John Gillespie and Thelma Murray Courson; and her late husband of 51 years, Horace Gulley.

Left to cherish Mrs. Vera's memories are her two children, Rickey Gulley (Susan) and June Gulley Parkinson (Jim); three grandchildren, Tanya Bullard, Candy Maxey and Paige Parkinson Schmid; and six great-grandchildren. She leaves behind her dear loyal and devoted friend of 25 years, Marsha Pierce.

Mrs. Vera loved her Sunday School class at First Baptist Church, the Berean Class. She had a great fondness for all animals, and leaves behind Angel and Sasha. She was devoted to the Lord Jesus Christ as her Savior, and a member of First Baptist Church. She was a very thoughtful and caring lady who would always go out of her way to avoid hurting anyone. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

A funeral service to honor the life of Mrs. Vera Gulley will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, with the Rev. Jim Crandall officiating. The burial will be held after the service, at 3 p.m., in Oakland Cemetery, in Waycross. We are requesting that all in attendance please observe the state's social distancing regulations.

The family would like to thank the staff of Hospice of the Golden Isles and a special thank you to Latasha, Richard and Staci.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you for memorial contributions made to Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Pkwy, Brunswick, GA 31525.

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the register book and leave condolences for the family at www.edomillerandsons.com

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, August 18, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick News on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
9122653636
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved