Vickie Lynn Hooks
Vickie Lynn Hooks, 62, passed away at her sister's residence from complications due to cancer on Thursday, May 7, 2020.
Born June 12, 1957, Vickie was a lifelong resident of Brunswick, Ga. She was the daughter of Lois Strickland and George Hooks. She was the youngest of four sisters, with Wanda, Sandra and Kathy being born before her. Vickie was a graduate of Glynn Academy. After graduating high school, she worked in the service industry for 30 years at Captain D's and more than 40 years at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center. She was a member of Northside Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Lois Crosby; her father, George Hooks; her stepfather, Ernest B. Crosby; her sister, Wanda Harding; her niece, Nancy Pennington; her nephew Charles P. Harding Jr.; and her nephew, Jeffery Pennington.
She is survived by her sisters, Kathy Thompson and Sandra Pennington; nephews Stephen Hickson, Scott Harding, Ryan Harding and John Pennington; her nieces, Lori Ramsey and Jennifer Harding; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to Georgia Hospice Care.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home and Oglethorpe Crematorium, www.edomillerandsons.com, in Brunswick, Ga.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, June 4, 2020
