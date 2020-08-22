1/
Vicy Stone Snyder
Vicy Snyder

Vicy Stone Snyder, 89, of Brunswick, passed away at home on Aug. 19, 2020, surrounded by loved ones.

The funeral service was held at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Union Baptist Church Cemetery, in Wayne County, with the Rev. Jerry Johns officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Kinstle, Chase Adams, Royce McElmurray, Brian Howard, Thomas Stone, Mark Stone, Mike Smith, Robbie Clark and Mitch Rogers.

Vicy was born Oct. 21, 1930, at home in Hoboken to Gordon "Bud" and Vera Crews Stone. She was a military wife, having lived all over the world with a husband serving in the U.S. Army until moving to Brunswick in 1969. She was a member of the Urbana Garden Club, where she also served as treasurer, the Diamond Bar D Saddle Club, and the Dover Hall Hunting Club. She loved horses, hunting and cooking.

Mrs. Snyder is survived by her sons and their wives, John and Deborah Snyder, and Bill and Angel Snyder; grandchildren, Peggy Morales (Donnie), P.J. Snyder, Lawrence Snyder and Logan Mobley (Caleb); great-grandchildren, Skylar Morales, Lawrence Snyder Jr. and Maria Snyder; brothers, Rogers Stone (Ann), Billy Stone (Iris), Sammy Stone (Loretta), Bobby Stone (Gail), Davis Stone (Mary "Skeeter"), Roy Stone, Joan Pryor (Wade) and Betty Dove.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Stanley Snyder; and a son, Perry Snyder.

Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, August 22, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chapman Funeral Chapel
5951 Golden Isles Pkwy
Brunswick, GA 31525
(912) 264-2444
