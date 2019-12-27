|
Vincent W. Polite
Vincent W. Polite died Dec. 16 at Kindred Hospital, in Jacksonville, Fla.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Zion Baptist Church, 1611 G St., with interment to follow in Greenwood Cemetery.
Public viewing will be from 1-4 p.m. today, with a wake to follow from 4-6 p.m. at Brunswick Funeral Home.
The procession will leave from 1606 Tillman Ave.
Brunswick Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Brunswick News on Dec. 27, 2019