Brunswick Funeral Home Inc
2700 Albany St
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 264-1725
Vincent W. Polite Obituary
Vincent W. Polite

Vincent W. Polite died Dec. 16 at Kindred Hospital, in Jacksonville, Fla.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Zion Baptist Church, 1611 G St., with interment to follow in Greenwood Cemetery.

Public viewing will be from 1-4 p.m. today, with a wake to follow from 4-6 p.m. at Brunswick Funeral Home.

The procession will leave from 1606 Tillman Ave.

Brunswick Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, December 27, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Dec. 27, 2019
