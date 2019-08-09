|
|
|
Viola Shavers
Viola L. Shavers died Aug. 3 at Southeast Georgia Health System.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at New Vision Church of God, 4232 Old Cypress Mill Road, with interment to follow in Greenwood Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. today at the funeral home.
The procession will leave from 92 Glynn Marsh Circle.
Brunswick Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, August 9, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Aug. 9, 2019