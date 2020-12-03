1/1
Violet D. Atkinson McCoy
Violet McCoy

In Remembrance ...

Violet D. Atkinson McCoy, passed away on Aug. 6, 2020, at her residence in Temple Hills, Md.

Violet was born Aug. 3, 1953, in Brunswick, Ga., to her parents, the late Haize and Pennie Atkinson. Violet graduated from Brunswick High School and later moved to the Washington, D.C., area. She also attended technical school in Georgia, Georgetown University for paralegal studies and Strayer University. She retired from the United States Patent and Trademark Department after 35 years of service.

She was a Christian and a member of Ebenezer A.M.E Church, Fort Washington, Md.

She leaves to mourn her passing, her husband of 38 years, Aaron LaRue McCoy; a daughter Rashida C. Walshon (Scott) of Austin, Texas; a son, Vinson H. McCoy (Angelica, fianc e), of Temple Hills, Md.; a newborn grandson, Logan D. Walshon; two sisters, Marie Washington, Jacksonville, Fla., and Norma Jean Marion, Brunswick, Ga.; two brothers, Charles Atkinson of Jacksonville, Fla., and Alfonso Atkinson (Cynthia) of Decatur, Ga.; two sisters-in-law; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family members and devoted friends, Herbert L. Worthy, Pat Crooks and Edith Hunter.

Four sisters preceded her in death, Evelyn Beckham, Katie Atkinson, Priscilla Atkinson and Jacquelyn Jackson.

One of her favorite Bible verses was Isaiah 53:5, "By his wounds we are healed."

A remembrance/celebration of Violet's life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5 at Mount Sinai Baptist Church Cemetery, in Honey Creek, Ga.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, December 2, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on Dec. 3, 2020.
