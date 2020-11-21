Virgie Nobles Harris



Dr. Virgie LaVerne Nobles Harris was born in Brunswick, Georgia, on September 4, 1951. She was the third child of Alfred Frederick Nobles, Jr. and Kathryn Moore Nobles. Most of her childhood was spent close to her extended family on her father's ancestral home place in Brunswick, GA, known as "The Old Place." The Old Place is an expansive farm purchased in tracts by her grandfather, Alfred Sr., and his brother, Paul, in the early 1900s, establishing them as one of the largest African-American family landholders in Georgia. It spanned over 1,000 acres at its peak, and it remains in the family today.



Virgie attended Perry Elementary School, Burroughs-Molette Junior High School, and Jane Macon Junior High School in Brunswick, GA. In elementary school, during a visit to a segregated ophthalmologist's office, Virgie told the doctor that while she had walked in through his back door, that wasn't right, and she was going to walk out of his front door. The doctor told the brave little girl that he agreed with her and that it wasn't right. Her stunned parents looked at the doctor and said, "She came here this way," and they proceeded to walk out of the front door, helping to integrate the office in the process. Later, she volunteered to be one of the first two African-American children to attend Jane Macon Junior High, helping to integrate the school and building on what would become a lifetime of breaking barriers.



Virgie attended Risley High School where she was a majorette and on the yearbook staff. She and her older siblings, Jackie and Billy (Alfred III) were delighted to be later joined by Paul and Dwala, the youngest of the Nobles clan. The children grew up attending Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, a church that was founded by Deaconess Anna Alexander who is now a Saint in the Episcopal Church. Virgie continued to contribute to the church throughout her life and helped to organize vacation Bible School in the summers there for her children, nephews, nieces, and dozens of others.



In second grade, Virgie met a boy who would become her close friend, and later in life, her best friend and her husband. His name was Leroy Harris, and they were friends from elementary school through college. Virgie attended Albany State University, where she studied English and was "Ms. Kappa." Leroy attended Savannah State University where he studied electronic engineering. They rediscovered each other when "Lee" was reassigned by General Electric to work in Florida at Cape Canaveral. He heard that his childhood friend, who had helped him write love letters to his girlfriend in high school, was teaching nearby in Orlando. After years apart, Lee was instantly smitten and convinced Virgie to dump her boyfriend immediately. Three months later, they were married. After living in Florida, California, and Texas, they ultimately settled in Warner Robins, Georgia, just hours away from their families in Brunswick. Lee worked as an engineer and later as a senior leader at Robins Air Force Base and the US Special Operations Command.



Virgie taught at Northside High School where she was a beloved English teacher and the sponsor of the Students Against Drunk Driving (SADD) organization. All three of her children later attended and excelled at Northside. Virgie spent the bulk of her career at Fort Valley State University teaching, leading the Drama Department, and, for a time, chairing the Fine Arts Department. At Fort Valley, Virgie established the drama department as a national force, winning numerous accolades for productions that included all of August Wilson's plays and those of other African American playwrights, Shakespearean plays, a play that she authored, "The Dexter Manley Story", and finally, the Gershwin opera, "Porgy & Bess". She also taught herself to paint and became a prolific artist, working primarily in oils and acrylics. Some of her most well-known works include "Silent Storm", "Zeele," "Mufaro's Beautiful Daughters", and "Wildflowers in Purple." Virgie's passion for painting inspired her mother Kathryn, who learned to paint in her early 60s.



Virgie and Lee supported each other as they took turns pursuing two graduate degrees each while raising three children. Lee earned a Master's in business from Georgia College & State University and a masters in National Security Strategy from the National War College within the National Defense University System. Virgie earned a Master's degree in English from Mercer University and was the first African-American to earn a PhD in Speech Communications from the University of Georgia. Her dissertation was entitled, "Prince of Peace Rhetoric: a Psychohistoric Approach to Genre." Virgie completed her PhD in record time by beginning to write her dissertation not long after she matriculated instead of waiting until her coursework was completed, as is typically done. Less than a year after completing her coursework, she defended her dissertation and returned to Fort Valley State University, where she would spend the balance of her career.



While she offered a range of courses over the years, drama was her true passion, and she made it a family affair. Lee, who can build almost anything, designed intricate sets from cityscapes to pyramids, thus providing the backdrops for her performances. The whole family participated in building the sets. He and the kids also occasionally made cameo appearances in Virgie's productions, as did many other members of the local community and the faculty who never expected to find themselves joining college students on stage. Each year, she organized cultural extravaganzas with theatre, live music, and art shows, transforming "Founders' Hall' into the cultural center of the local Fort Valley community and a broader hub for the arts in Middle Georgia.



Outside of work, Virgie was very civically and philanthropically engaged. She was a founding member of the Warner Robins Sigma Epsilon Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., where she led many of their community service efforts, and a member of the Albany State College alumni community. Lee is also very involved in the community and is a member of KAIROS Prison Ministry International and the Epsilon Beta Lambda Chapter of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. They were both thrilled that Virgie's sorority sister and their fellow HBCU alumna, Kamala Harris, was recently elected Vice-President Elect of the United States. They were also both active members at All Saints Episcopal Church in Warner Robins, Georgia, where they raised their children, and St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Fort Valley, Georgia, where they worshipped and served after their children grew up.



Virgie was also a mentor to scores of her former students who stayed in touch with her decades after they completed their studies. Many of them continue to describe her as their second mom. As children, Kathryn, Leroy, and Julian felt jealous at times that they had to share their mom with so many other young people who loved her so much and to whom she provided professional, emotional, and financial support when they were in need. Yet, as they grew older, they became grateful to have a mother with such an extraordinary capacity to love and a boundless desire to serve others.



In many ways, Virgie was the neighborhood supermom. She often organized field trips for the kids in the neighborhood to places like the Air Force Museum, the Ocmulgee Indian Mounds, the High Museum of Art in Atlanta, musical and theatre performances, and other local places of interest. She was also the go-to person in the community as she helped students of all ages improve their study habits and prepare for major exams from the SAT to graduate school finals. "Virgie's bootcamp" was loved by parents, feared by students, and, ultimately, loved even more by the students, who joined the family's large clan of "student siblings." When Virgie realized that students from wealthy schools actually had coursework made available to them to help them improve their SAT scores, she acquired a grant to provide SAT courses for students with fewer resources. Through that program, she transformed the life trajectories of hundreds of young people, many of whom were African-American, and a number of whom were the first in their families to go to college.



Virgie also recruited cohorts of young African-American high school students into a grant-funded enrichment program that she founded focused on college readiness for African-American males. And, despite having trained in the Humanities, she was one of the leading faculty members in Dr. Clinton Dixon's Pipeline Pre-Health Science Enrichment Program. Today, the program celebrates hundreds of alumni who now have rewarding careers in medicine, pharmacy, nursing, and other allied health professions.



Virgie also held leadership roles with the National Association of Dramatic and Speech Arts (NASDA) and served as the national editor of their scholarly journal for several years. Her extraordinary career and contributions were honored in 2013 with a lifetime achievement award, celebrating her as a "NASDA Pioneer whose vision and commitment to artistic excellence kept us anchored in the past and building a better future."



Virgie and Leroy have three children, Kathryn, Leroy Jr., and Julian. Kathryn Harris-Stephens, PharmD, MHCM, is a graduate of Paine College (where she was Ms. Paine) and the Mercer University Schools of Pharmacy and Health Care Management. Currently, she runs the Southeastern Region for Willis Towers Watson, a global employee benefits consulting firm. Kathryn's husband, Corbin Stephens, was one of Virgie's favorite college students and actors, and he continued to call her "Doc" even after his marriage to Kathryn. Today, Corbin is a teacher and family grill master. They are the proud parents of William,11, an avid reader with a passion for military history, and Michaela, 9, a budding scholar who always has her nose in a book (like her mother and grandmother). Kathryn and Corbin moved home to Warner Robins to provide support to their parents, and, for that, their siblings and their parents are eternally grateful.



Leroy, their middle son, is a systems engineering graduate of West Point, the US Military Academy, where he also played football for the Army. He is also an Army Veteran and a seasoned health care executive who currently serves as Vice President in the Health Care Division at General Electric with oversight for Texas, Oklahoma, and Kansas. His wife, Molly, is an entrepreneur, college volleyball Hall of Fame inductee, and former professional volleyball player from Iowa. She shares Leroy's passion for athletics as a fellow Division I athlete. They have 3 children, LT, 13 (from Leroy's marriage to Mina Kaneda), an excellent student who is also one of the top golfers in his age group in Texas, Harper, a budding tennis star at the grand old age of 4, and, Olivia, 2, who seems to have already discovered her power to dominate a soccer ball.



Julian Harris, MD/MBA, MSc, their youngest son, is an internal medicine physician with additional graduate training in business, economics, and social history. He has worked in senior health care roles in the state and federal government--including at the White House during the Obama-Biden administration. He later served as a senior executive at Cigna and President of their CareAllies business unit. Currently, he is a Partner at Deerfield, a New York-based health care investment firm. Julian did his undergraduate work at Duke, studied at Oxford as a Rhodes Scholar, and received an MD/MBA from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine and the Wharton School of Business. He trained in internal medicine at the Brigham & Women's Hospital in Boston while serving as a clinical fellow on the faculty at Harvard Medical School. His wife, Michelle Lee, MD/PhD, a Harvard-trained physician and Ohio native, is the head of the Pediatric Bone Marrow Transplant Program at Albert Einstein University and the Children's Hospital at Montefiore. They are the proud parents of Noah, 10, an accomplished young artist and budding pianist who derives great joy from time spent with his cousins.



Raising three kids, taking alternating stints as graduate students, having exceptionally impactful careers, serving as leaders in their local community, and dealing with the inevitable health challenges of aging, Virgie and Lee did not escape the stresses and strains of life or of marriage. But, they somehow managed to find incredible joy in each other's big moments and in small moments across the decades, all grounded in faith in the Lord and in love for each other. And, in tough times, they always reminded themselves of the foundation of what was ultimately an extraordinary childhood friendship, and decades later, a romance that started in the second grade when their teacher made them hold hands after they got into an argument over a crayon. They taught each of their children the importance of marrying someone with whom they also shared a deep and abiding friendship, and that advice has positively impacted the lives of their children and grandchildren.



Dr. Virgie Nobles Harris transitioned on November 11, 2020 at her home in Warner Robins, GA. In addition to Virgie's husband, Leroy Sr., her children, Kathryn, Leroy Jr., and Julian, and her grandchildren Leroy Takashi, William, Noah, Michaela, Harper, and Olivia, Virgie is also survived by her siblings, Jackie, Billy (Alfred III), Paul, and Dwala and their beloved spouses; her sisters and brothers-in-law, Shirley, Willie Jr., Vivian, Ann, and Jerome; her nieces, nephews, and cousins, whom she also loved dearly; her paternal aunts and family matriarchs, Catherine Nobles and Marian Nobles, and scores of friends and former students who enriched her life in countless ways. Her parents, Alfred and Kathryn, continued to live on in Virgie and all of those whom they touched, and she will now do the same. Rest in peace our beloved Angel.



A private, grave site homegoing celebration was held on November 16, 2020 at the Jerusalem Community Cemetery. A public, cultural celebration of Virgie's life and legacy will be held during the summer of 2021.



The Brunswick News, November 21, 2020



