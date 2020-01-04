|
Virginia Trauth
Virginia Alice Trauth has gone home to be with her creator. After more than a century, she left this life Dec. 19, 2019, with her family by her side. Born on Aug. 20, 1919, in Barrington, N.J., to the late Anna Thelma Osborne Kropp and the late Edward Moore Kropp, she recently celebrated her 100th birthday.
She was an amazing independent widow who lived by herself until she turned 100. She was talented with crafts, painting and sewing. She grew up in Philadelphia, Pa., but lived in Villas, N.J., Bellmore, New York, Barrington, New Jersey, Medway, Mass., Rochester, N.Y., Hollywood, Fla., Flat Rock, N.C., and Brunswick, Ga. She worked for RCA in Camden, N.J., but during World War II, she worked for Bendix, making gyrocompasses for the military. Her first husband, George Walter Hurst, was an Army medic in Europe during World War II, but died in 1950 in the Air Force in a training accident at Randolph Field, Texas. She remarried in 1953, to George Schone Trauth, an Army veteran of World War II and Korea. They were married for 51 years, when he died in 2004. She was manager of the Peck & Peck womens' clothing store in Cherry Hill Mall, in New Jersey, when it opened as the first enclosed climate-controlled mall in the U.S. She then managed women's clothing stores in Massachusetts, Rochester, N.Y., and Hollywood, Fla.
She was predeceased by her brother, Edward Kropp, and his wife, Jane.
She is survived by her son, George Kenneth Hurst and his wife, Connie Joan Hurst, of Brunswick, Ga. Her four grandchildren are Stephanie Joan Hurst of Atlanta, Ga., Christopher Michael Hurst and his wife, Ivy Hurst, of Antipolo City, Philippines; Kevin Todd Hurst of Cape May, N.J. and Kelly Georgene Routten of Fuquay Varine, N.C. She is survived by four great-grandchildren, Kaitlin Hope Hurst Hicks and her husband, Zeth Hicks, of Pensacola, Fla., Andrew Timothy Hurst of Pensacola, Fla., and Holly Brynne Routten and Bryce Caden Routten, both of Fuquay Varina, N.C.
A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in the Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home Chapel, 3321 Glynn Avenue, Brunswick, GA 31520.The service will be officiated by Pastor Christopher Michael Hurst of Metroview Baptist Church, in Antipolo City, Philippines. Light refreshments will follow the service.
A graveside memorial service will be held in May 2020 at the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery, in Black Mountain, N.C.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, GA 31525 or www.hospice.me. Hospice was a great source of help for her and the family for the last three months of her life.
Arrangements are entrusted into the care of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, January 4, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Jan. 4, 2020