Ginny Frank
Virginia "Ginny" Frank, 78, of St. Simons Island, Ga., died Aug. 6, 2019.
She was born Virginia Ann Maguire on July 25, 1941, to Emily and Francis Maguire in Flushing, N.Y. She attended St. Johns University and taught elementary school in New York, before marrying Ralph T. Frank on Aug. 6, 1966. They had two children, Virginia and Thomas. Ginny and Ralph have lived in Connecticut, Florida, New Jersey, and most recently, Georgia.
Ginny was a ray of sunshine to everyone she knew. She shared her love of music and her talent at the piano with family, friends and choral groups at schools and churches throughout her life. She loved to laugh, and was quick with a smile and kind word for everyone.
Ginny is survived by her husband, Ralph; her son, Thomas Frank and his wife Sarah Blodgett; her daughter, Virginia Clay and her husband Dr. Scott Clay; and her three grandchildren, Thomas, Charlie and Caroline Clay.
A celebration of life is planned for the fall.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, August 9, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Aug. 9, 2019