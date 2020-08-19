Virginia Herrman



Virginia Kornemann Herrman, 91, passed away Aug. 12, 2020, at Magnolia Manor Nursing Care on St. Simons Island, Ga.



She is survived by Don, her husband of 66 years; their two sons, Matt (Susan) Herrman and Peter (Cathy) Herrman; and two grandchildren, Conrad and Claire. Virginia had a special bond with her niece, Maryann White.



Virginia was born in Louisville, Kan., to John Gilbert Kornemann and Ruth Delena St. John Kornemann. She grew up on the family farm near Wamego with her brother, Jack, and sister, Ruth Ann, spending much time with her beloved Aunt Ruby and Uncle Bob Kersey, and cousin Helen.



She graduated from Kansas State University and went on to teach at the Haskell Indian Institute, in Lawrence. Later, while teaching in Eureka, her friend Mary Ann Bailey introduced her to Don Herrman. They married in 1954.



Virginia was a lover of nature and all animals, passions she instilled in her sons. She would frequently bring home new pets, expanding the family with cats, dogs and other assorted creatures. Always game for new adventures, Virginia thrived in many careers as she and Don moved about the country. She was a veterinary tech, a bank teller, and, after moving to St. Simons Island, a teacher at Woodbine Elementary. There, she was awarded Teacher of the Year. She was as skilled at keeping unruly fifth graders in line as she was dedicated to providing them with the care and guidance they needed to succeed.



Virginia spent her life working in service of others. She helped Native American families in Washington State and delivered Meals on Wheels in Florida. For decades, she worked alongside her husband to serve thousands of meals to those in need at Manna House of Brunswick. She was an active parishioner at St. James Lutheran Church.



Virginia and her friend, Gloria Ramsaur, were formative members of the SSI Sea Turtle Project, a conservation organization, enjoying many spirited escapades with her friends here on the Island. Up before dawn, she was a quiet fixture on the beach, riding her bike each morning in search of new turtle nests to protect.



We wish to extend thanks to Jennifer Smith for her friendship and help, and especially for all the brave and caring staff at Magnolia Manor Nursing Care and Hospice of the Golden Isles. In Virginia's honor, we encourage everyone to please wear a mask and wash your hands!



A memorial service will be held and recorded by St. James Lutheran and posted on their YouTube page in September.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, August 19, 2020



