Virginia Joiner
Virginia Lee Brooks Joiner, 66, of Brunswick, Ga., passed away peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, after a brief but fierce battle against cancer.
Virginia was born in London, England, to United States Air Force Staff Sergeant Rossie Brooks of Blackshear, Ga., and Joyce Phillips of London, England.
After her father competed his tour of England, Virginia and her family lived in Montana, Oklahoma, and Arkansas before settling in Georgia.
Virginia graduated from Glynn Academy in 1972 and went on to receive her certification as a respiratory therapist. Virginia married Larry Joiner of Brunswick, Ga., in 1972, and the couple had four children together. She was a dedicated employee at Southeast Georgia Health System for 48 years.
Virginia is preceded in death by her daughter, Jennifer; her parents; and her sister, Rosiland.
She is survived by her husband, Larry; children, Allison, Josh (Kristy) and Jason (Amanda); her sister, Susan Spell (Bill); her brother, David; her grandchildren, Andrew, Matthew, Bryson, Natalie, Maya and JJ; numerous nieces and nephews; countless cousins; and many friends.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in the chapel of Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home.
A visitation was held from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at the funeral home.
Virginia was a selfless, generous and kind-hearted person who saved many lives in her care. To honor her memory, her family requests, in lieu of flowers, donations to further research for a cure to glioblastoma and other forms of brain cancer.
Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, February 8, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Feb. 8, 2020