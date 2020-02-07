|
Virginia Joiner
Virginia Lee Joiner, 66, of Brunswick, died Thursday at Hospice of the Golden Isles.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. today at Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in the chapel of Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home, with the Rev. Darrell Joiner officiating.
Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, February 7, 2020
