Virginia "Ginny" Miller

Virginia "Ginny" Miller Obituary
Virginia Miller

Virginia "Ginny" Miller, 64, of Kingsland, died Sunday at her residence.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at First Baptist Church of Woodine, with the Rev. Bill Alderman officiating. Burial will follow in Homeward Cemetery, in Waverly.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. today at Allison Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, in St. Marys.

Allison Memorial Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, October 16, 2019
