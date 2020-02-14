Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brunswick Funeral Home Inc
2700 Albany St
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 264-1725
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Hill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Nicole Bess Hill

Send Flowers
Virginia Nicole Bess Hill Obituary
Virginia Hill

Virginia Nicole Bess Hill died Feb. 7 in Waycross.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at First African Baptist Church, 708 East 12th St., in Alma, with interment to follow in Rose Hill Cemetery, also in Alma.

Public viewing will be from 3-5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Brunswick Funeral Home, 2700 Albany St.

The procession will leave from 2414 Bartow St.

Brunswick Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, February 14, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -