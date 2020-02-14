|
|
|
Virginia Hill
Virginia Nicole Bess Hill died Feb. 7 in Waycross.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at First African Baptist Church, 708 East 12th St., in Alma, with interment to follow in Rose Hill Cemetery, also in Alma.
Public viewing will be from 3-5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Brunswick Funeral Home, 2700 Albany St.
The procession will leave from 2414 Bartow St.
Brunswick Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, February 14, 2020
