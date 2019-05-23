Virginia R. Peeples



Virginia R. Peeples, 82, of Brunswick, departed this life Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Hospice of the Golden Isles.



The funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019, in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home with the Rev. Darrell Joiner officiating. Interment will follow in Palmetto Cemetery, with Ashley Owens, Justin Champion, Danny Farmer, Clark Thompson, Sean Owens and Terry Wells serving as pallbearers.



The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.



Born Sept. 11, 1936, in Hortense, Ga., to the late Milton E. and Oralee S. Rogers, she attended Glynn Academy, and lived most of her life in Brunswick. She was a homemaker and member of Arco Baptist Church. Mrs. Peeples enjoyed cooking, gardening and bird watching.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas D. Peeples; a daughter, Pamela Blount; two sons, Tony Blount and Kephren Blount; and several siblings.



Survivors include two daughters, Ginny Ellis and husband Chad of Buford, Ga., and Karen Owens and husband Wayne of Hendersonville; eight grandchildren, Justin Champion, Ashley Owens, Rio Thompson, Dakota Ellis, Alex Schnitzel, Drew Blount, Rebekah Johnson and Laura Palmiter; eight great-grandchildren; two brothers, Herbert Rogers and wife Mildred of Brunswick, and Charles Rogers of Columbus; and several nieces and nephews.



Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of the arrangements.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, May 23, 2019 Published in The Brunswick News on May 23, 2019