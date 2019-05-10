Virginia Varnadore



Virginia Varnadore, 78, gained Eternal Glory on May 7, 2019 at Hospice of the Golden Isles, surrounded by her loving family. All who knew her will recall her pleasant and comforting disposition. She retired after working many years at both Belk and Morrison's. Her family was her heart, and what she lived for. As the kids grew up, Virginia was blessed with grandchildren, and then great-grandchildren. There was nothing she would rather do than spend time with them, and love them as any grandmother would do. Full of life, Virginia loved nature, especially watching birds and butterflies. She was also known to show her love for dancing and music. Although she will be physically absent from them, the love that she imparted to everyone she met will live on in their hearts, minds and souls. Virginia Vanadore is preceded in death by her parents, Leroy Parrish and Vera McBee Williams; a brother, Alton Parrish; a sister, Wilma Bain; and a grandson, Thomas Paul Owens. Left to cherish a life well-lived is her husband, Dennis Varnadore of Brunswick; four children, Larry Owens, Edward (Debbie) Owens, Marie (Kevin) Herndon and Lisa (Jeff) Guest, all of Brunswick; four grandchildren, Kelly Brooks, Phillip (Candace) Owens, Elizabeth (Obie) Foreman and Maggie Herndon; several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Visitation is scheduled beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Pine Ridge Baptist Church, in Brunswick. The funeral service will begin promptly at noon on Saturday, May 11, 2019, with Jeff Guest officiating. Services will conclude at the church. Pallbearers will be Phillip Owens, Thomas Owens, Phillip Owens Jr., Brian Guest, Rob Owens and David Owens. Honorary pallbearers will be the caring staff and volunteers of Hospice of the Golden Isles. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial donations, in Virginia's memory, to the Hospice of the Golden Isles Endowment, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, GA 31525. The family wishes to extend a special acknowledgement to her Uncle John Hamilton, and Aunt Carol Hamilton, who were more like a brother and sister to her. They shared a bond that was unlike any other, and a love that could never be broken. Low Country Cremation & Burial is serving the Varnadore family.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, May 9, 2019 Published in The Brunswick News on May 10, 2019