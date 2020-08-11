Vivian Griffis



Vivian Griffis, 91, of Jesup, Georgia died Sunday, August 8, 2020 in Brunswick at her daughter's residence surrounded by her family. The visitation will be held between 10:00 - 11:00 AM Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, August 12, 2020 in the Chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home with Elder Thomas Waters officiating. The burial will follow the service in Brunswick Memorial Cemetery.



The Brunswick News, August 11, 2020



