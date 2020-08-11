1/
Vivian Griffis
Vivian Griffis

Vivian Griffis, 91, of Jesup, Georgia died Sunday, August 8, 2020 in Brunswick at her daughter's residence surrounded by her family. The visitation will be held between 10:00 - 11:00 AM Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, August 12, 2020 in the Chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home with Elder Thomas Waters officiating. The burial will follow the service in Brunswick Memorial Cemetery.

The Brunswick News, August 11, 2020

MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
9122653636
