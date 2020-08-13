Vivian Griffis
Vivian Griffis, 91, of Jesup, Ga., entered peacefully into Heaven?s Gates Sunday, Aug. 8, 2020, at her daughter's residence, in Brunswick, surrounded by her loving family.
Vivian was born Aug. 16, 1928, in Jesup, Ga., the daughter of the late William Roy Waters and the late Katie Jane Waters. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Fred Griffis; and her eight siblings, Grace Westberry, Mae Westberry, Viola Johnson, Donald Waters, Virgil Waters, Roland Waters, Oscar Waters and H. L. Waters.
Vivian was a native of Wayne County and moved to Brunswick when she was 15 years old. She had resided in Jesup, Ga., for the last 16 years. She was a retired lunchroom nutritionist with the Glynn County Board of Education. She was a member of the International Ladies' Garment Workers' Union. Vivian was also a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Wayne County. She was a virtuous woman and a strong Christian lady. She grew up during the Great Depression, which taught her to have strong work ethics and to become family-oriented. Vivian was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed to cook, sew, and work in her flower garden. She will be remembered for her red velvet cake and delicious pear preserves. She loved to spend time with her family and friends. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Left to cherish her memories are her two daughters and sons-in-law, Sarah Ann and Carroll Rush of Bloomingdale, Ga., and Janet and Michael Westwood of Brunswick, Ga.; her son and daughter-in-law, Fred Edward and Eunice Griffis of Jesup, Ga.; 10 grandchildren, Joe Thrower (Tammy), Alan Thrower (Kelly), Dallas Westwood (A.J.), Travis Westwood (Sonya), Brandy Bennett (Jason), Rocky Freeman (Carina), Ashlee Goodson, Melissa Moxley (Wayne), Loretta Woods (Scott) and Angela Campbell (Johnny); 22 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends between 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.
A funeral service to celebrate a life well-lived will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, with Elder Thomas Waters officiating.
Burial will follow in Brunswick Memorial Park Cemetery. All in attendance are requested to observe the state's social-distancing guidelines.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you for memorial contributions made to Hospice of South Georgia, https://hospiceofsouthgeorgia.org
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the register book and leave condolences for the family at www.edomillerandsons.com
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, August 13, 2020