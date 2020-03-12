Home

Vivian L. Guest Gore

Vivian L. Guest Gore Obituary
Vivian Gore

Vivian L. Guest Gore, 88, of Kingsland, Ga., passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at UF Health, in Jacksonville, Fla.

She was born March 11, 1931, in Janesville, Ohio, the eldest daughter of the late Clarice L. Allen and Benjamin Albert Guest. Mrs. Gore had made Eulonia, Ga., and Woodbine, Ga., her home for many years. She was an exceptional painter and traveler; during her lifetime she was able to explore all 50 states.

In addition to her parents, she she is preceded in death by her husband, Steele S. Gore; two daughters, Tina Marie Shepard and Shirley Schuster; and a sister, Dorothy Smith.

Mrs. Gore is survived by two sons, John W. Hooks and wife Myrna of Yulee, Fla., and Robert B. Shepard and wife Jana of Fernandina Beach, Fla.; daughter, Linda Weiser and husband Phil of Annapolis, Md.; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; three sisters, Thelma Rockwell of Zanesville, Ohio, Mary Guest of Pennsylvania, Rose Marie Smith of Jesup, Ga.; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, in Allison Memorial Chapel.

The family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. A committal service will be held at 1 p.m. at Bosque Bellow Cemetery, in Fernandina Beach, Fla.

Allison Memorial Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, March 12, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Mar. 12, 2020
