Vivian Baker



Vivian Smith Baker, of Crescent, died Sunday at Southeast Georgia Health System.



A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in Belleville Cemetery.



A walk-through viewing will be held from 3-6 p.m. Friday at Darien Funeral Home.



Masks must be worn and social-distancing protocols will be enforced at both events.



She is survived by her husband, Melvin D. Baker Sr.; children, Vernell (Israel) Amos, Melvin (Rebecca) Baker Jr., Larry (Connie) Baker Sr., Ruby Cuthbert, Catherine (Michael Sr.) Hutcherson, Lula Bell (Ralph) Noble, Sadie Lewis and Tonya (Edmund) Nicholas; sibling, the Rev. William (Anna) Smalls; and other relatives.



Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, December 3, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store