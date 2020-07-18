Vu Van Trinh
Vu Van Trinh, 57, of Brunswick, Ga., passed away Monday, July 13, 2020, at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick.
Vu was born on Dec. 28, 1962, in Bien Hoa, Vietnam, to the late Mai Thi Tuyet and the late Canh Van Trinh. He had been a resident of Brunswick for 37 years. He had been employed since July 1, 1991, by the Jekyll Island Authority, and was a member of Bay Harbour Church of God, in Brunswick. Vu loved collecting pic/save. Through these collections, he acquired the name, Just Call Vu. He leaves many fond memories that will be cherished by all.
Survivors include Vu's loving wife of 38 years, Cyndee Lee; daughter, Misty Lee; godson Lil Johnie Seago; and two goddaughters, Megan Huff and Morgan Barwick.
Vu's wish was to be cremated. No services are planned.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home and Oglethorpe Crematorium, www.edomillerandsons.com
.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, July 18, 2020