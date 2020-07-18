1/1
Vu Van Trinh
Vu Van Trinh

Vu Van Trinh, 57, of Brunswick, Ga., passed away Monday, July 13, 2020, at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick.

Vu was born on Dec. 28, 1962, in Bien Hoa, Vietnam, to the late Mai Thi Tuyet and the late Canh Van Trinh. He had been a resident of Brunswick for 37 years. He had been employed since July 1, 1991, by the Jekyll Island Authority, and was a member of Bay Harbour Church of God, in Brunswick. Vu loved collecting pic/save. Through these collections, he acquired the name, Just Call Vu. He leaves many fond memories that will be cherished by all.

Survivors include Vu's loving wife of 38 years, Cyndee Lee; daughter, Misty Lee; godson Lil Johnie Seago; and two goddaughters, Megan Huff and Morgan Barwick.

Vu's wish was to be cremated. No services are planned.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home and Oglethorpe Crematorium, www.edomillerandsons.com.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, July 18, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
9122653636
2 entries
July 16, 2020
Vu always had a smile for everyone. He was the friendliest guy one could ever hope to meet and was always quick to help others. He developed many friendships on Jekyll and will be sorely missed by many. Rest well my friend and condolences to his family and friends.
John Neidhardt
Coworker
July 16, 2020
good friend you will be missed RIP my Friend
Keith Alcantara
Coworker
