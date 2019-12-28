|
Jennings Overstreet
Wade Jennings Overstreet, 85, of Brunswick, passed peacefully Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at his residence, with his loving family by his side. Mr. Overstreet was born in Brunswick to the late Wade Hampton Overstreet and Ruth Tyre Overstreet Smith, and proudly made Brunswick his home.
Jennings is survived by the love of his life, Polly Overstreet of Brunswick; two children, Melissa Wellford of St. Simons Island and Brad Overstreet of Brunswick; a granddaughter, Catherine Wellford and her fianc Christopher McDougald of St. Simons Island; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Jennings has served his community and country with a dedicated heart his entire life. Serving the Glynn County Board of Elections, Glynn County Jury Commission, the Board of Trustees of Frederica Academy, the Board of Trustees of Pine Ridge Baptist Church, the Board of Directors of Georgia Pines Federal Credit Union, Past Master of Lodge 717, served as a member of Lodge 717 for 62 years, Past President of Brunswick Shrine Club, Past Member of the Alee Temple, and most importantly serving as an active member of Pine Ridge Baptist Church since the founding of the church, 72 years ago. He served his country faithfully by joining the United States Army and spent six years in the National Guard. He worked for 43 years with GA Pacific, and 13 years at Sea Island in transportation, before retirement.
Beyond his extensive commitment to serving his hometown community, he was a devoted husband, a loving father and adoring grandfather. Polly and Jennings celebrated 61 years of marriage on Dec. 6, 2019. No love story will compare to that of Polly and Jennings. He was known for his one of kind personality, his genuine smile and commitment to serving the Lord. He never met a stranger, and lived by one rule of thumb; that it always pays to be the kindest one in the room.
The celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30 at Pine Ridge Baptist Church, with the Rev. Jerry Johns and the Rev. Dr. Felix Haynes officiating. Burial will be at Palmetto Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pine Ridge Baptist Church Fellowship Hall Building Fund (checks may be made out to Pine Ridge Baptist Church) or Hospice of the Golden Isles.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, December 28, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Dec. 28, 2019