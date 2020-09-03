Walker Scott Russell Jr.
Walker Scott Russell Jr. passed away on Aug. 17, 2020, after succumbing to sustained illnesses. He was 49 years old.
Born on April 27, 1971, in Columbia, S.C., Walker was the son of Walker Scott Russell Sr. and Martha Brooker Watts.
He is survived by his wife, Ledra Elise Sullivan; his father and stepmother, Scott and Grace Russell, all of St. Simons Island, Ga.; his mother, Martha Watts; and his step-grandmother, Mary Johnson, both of Lexington, S.C.; his stepbrother, Henry Furman Watts Jr. of Atlanta, Ga.; and nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his stepfather Henry F. Watts, Sr.
Walker attended Richland Northeast High School, in Columbia, until his senior year when he moved to Louisiana. Following graduation from Riverdale High in Metairie, La., Walker attended Louisburg College in Louisburg, N.C. He returned to Columbia and enrolled in Midlands Technical College. In 1999, he visited a friend who had moved to St. Simons. He fell in love with the island, making it his home for the last 21 years.
Walker was a jack-of-all-trades and a friend to all Jacks. He was passionate about music, and his collection of concert tickets, albums and CDs could rival the record stores that were as sacred to him as places of worship. He had many friends with whom he would share the sounds of the gifted and the obscure, and throughout the illnesses that he so stalwartly fought, that enthusiasm never waned.
He loved wood and molding it into shelter. He loved the trees from which it came. He savored storms and could rarely hide his excitement for a low-grade hurricane. He bled garnet for his beloved Gamecocks, and stayed loyal to the Saints, despite the many times he convinced himself that they had betrayed him personally. He was a mad scientist in the kitchen and wielded his woodworking tools with a surgical discipline. He was carefree and chaotic; careful and kind.
He spent much of his life walking among the shadows, while inexplicably casting a light so golden that the sun might feel shame. His reservoir of grace was bottomless and afforded to all but himself. Upon his diagnoses, he bid farewell to his demons and marched forward from day one, defiantly and steadily, despite the odds towering against him. But that's what Walker did: he defied odds. When cornered by his own mortality, instead of succumbing, he befriended it, and charmed it into waiting 250 days to finally tell him it was time to go.
Walker survived his final months amidst extraordinary times, which dictated that there were many quiet moments, and as was so quintessentially Walker, were filled with humor, absurdity, alarming volumes of ice cream, music, puzzles, laughter and so, so much love. But more than anything, it was a time of tenderness and a deserved acceptance of his own grace and courage. At long last, he was finally proud of the man we all knew him to be, and he fought relentlessly armed with only love and humility to reach that mountaintop. The seeds planted by Walker, this man made of steel and stardust, will take root, and those of us left in a world made dimmer without him, will continue to nurture them.
His keystone was kindness, and his ethos, empathy. His friends and family were his anchor, and as he floated throughout his life, he would reach out for the hands of those who sought sanctuary. He believed in the voices of the unheard, the marginalized and the forgotten. He fought for justice, for mercy, and believed in the good of people.
Family and friends will gather at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12 at Village Creek Landing to celebrate the life of the indelible Walker Russell, and all are welcome. A reception will follow immediately thereafter, where we will toast the man we were lucky to have as long as we did.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to Amnesty International, The Innocence Project or a charity of your choice
would be deeply appreciated.
As Walker Scott Russell lived, may we all "Do good deeds and try not to get caught."
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, September 3, 2020