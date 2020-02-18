|
|
Wallace Spencer
On Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, Wallace Edward Spencer peacefully passed away, surrounded by his family.
Wallace was born Oct. 15, 1925, in Queens, N.Y., to Pauline Hubble Spencer and Alex Spencer. Wallace went to public schools in New York, and when he turned 18, he joined the Navy. He served on the USS Essex from January 1944 until May 1946 and was in many battles throughout the South Pacific, earning 12 Battle Stars and a Presidential Citation. After the war, he worked for Slater Electrical Co., then, was the manager for the Sunnyside Pool in Queens, N.Y., in the summer, and was an employee, with his brother, of the Cardoza Hotel in South Beach Miami, Fla. In 1950, he went to work for N. Miller Co., and they later put in the first machines that peel and devein shrimp for SeaPak. It was during this time, Wally met his future wife, Urania, at the King and Prince Hotel pool. They were married Sept. 11, 1955 at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Brunswick, Ga. They then moved to Brewster, N.Y., where they started their ready-mix concrete business, Brewster Transit Mix.
Mr. Spencer was president of Brewster Transit Mix Corp., Advance Sand and Stone and J&S Corp., and became the largest employer in Putnam County, N.Y. He served on the board of the Putnam County Hospital, the Bank of New York, the Builders Association and was on the vestry and was treasurer of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, in Brewster, N.Y. He was also past president of the Fairfield County Antique Car Club. He enjoyed his antique cars and went on many national tours with them.
Mr. Spencer sold his business in 1985, and moved back to Saint Simons Island, Ga. In later years, he was known as Mr. Christmas Lights for his Christmas display that was seen every year by hundreds of people from all over. Wally loved people and never met a stranger; he was a wonderful husband, loving father and a terrific grandfather. He had great joy standing by the road and greeting people as they drove by during Christmastime. He loved meeting people and got great joy inviting people into his home to see Christmas decorations which included a room dedicated to his trains and his garage that turned into London, England, in the time of Charles Dickens.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Pauline and Alex Spencer; and his brother Lee Spencer.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Urania Lyons Spencer; his son, John Spencer (Cheryl); daughters, Susan Spencer and Judy Spencer; and his former son-in-law, Tim Furness, who had a special place in Wallace's heart; his grandchildren, who made his life full of love and happiness, Steven Spencer, Danielle Moore (Ethan), Urania Breyfogle (Murphy), Alex Furness, Katrina Ryan, Justin Furness (Grace) and James Furness; and great-granddaughter, Josie Morse.
The family wishes to thank Hospice of the Golden Isles for the wonderful care and support they provided.
The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, with the Rev. Alan Akridge officiating. Entombment, with military honors, will follow at Palmetto Cemetery.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Chapman Funeral Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to National World War II War Museum, New Orleans, or Coastal Georgia Honor Flight, P.O. Box 20466, St. Simons Island, GA 31522, or a .
Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, February 18, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Feb. 18, 2020