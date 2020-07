Walter NicholsWalter Eugene "Gene" Nichols, 91, of St. Simons Island, died Monday.A private family graveside service will be held at the Christ Church Frederica Cemetery.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial celebration of life service will be held at a later date.Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com , is in charge of the arrangements.The Brunswick News, July 3, 2020