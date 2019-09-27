Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Barton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter F. Barton III

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter F. Barton III Obituary
Walter Barton III

Walter F. Barton III, 89, passed away peacefully surrounded by family, on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Betty; his sons, Bart (Meg) and Travis (Diane); and his large, loving extended family.

Walter willingly and proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. He began his civilian career as a payroll clerk at the Freight Tariff Bureau and then went into sales for The Lanier Co.

Walter worked at American Family Life Assurance Co. (AFLAC), where he was responsible for expanding the local companys national and international reach. Walter worked tirelessly for five years to introduce AFLAC into the Japanese market, which represents over $22 billion in revenue for the now industry giant. His career took him to Japan, Hong Kong, China, Kuwait, Qatar, Thailand, Singapore, and the Philippines.

Walter was involved in Republican politics. He and his wife Betty attended four inaugural balls. He donated over 8,000 hours and supervised over 18,000 volunteers for the 1996 Summer Olympics, and was named Loaned Executive of the Year by United Way for his work for Red Cross.

He was a 1948 graduate of Georgia Military Academy (GMA), and a 1958 graduate of Georgia State University.

Walter was a very active member of St. Simons United Methodist Church while he resided there, and of Hamilton Mill United Methodist Church in Dacula, the church he has called his home since 2005.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday September 29, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Hamilton Mill United Methodist Church, 1450 Pine Road Dacula GA. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the HMUMC Building Fund.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, September 27, 2019

logo

Published in The Brunswick News on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.