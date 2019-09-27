|
Walter Barton III
Walter F. Barton III, 89, passed away peacefully surrounded by family, on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Betty; his sons, Bart (Meg) and Travis (Diane); and his large, loving extended family.
Walter willingly and proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. He began his civilian career as a payroll clerk at the Freight Tariff Bureau and then went into sales for The Lanier Co.
Walter worked at American Family Life Assurance Co. (AFLAC), where he was responsible for expanding the local companys national and international reach. Walter worked tirelessly for five years to introduce AFLAC into the Japanese market, which represents over $22 billion in revenue for the now industry giant. His career took him to Japan, Hong Kong, China, Kuwait, Qatar, Thailand, Singapore, and the Philippines.
Walter was involved in Republican politics. He and his wife Betty attended four inaugural balls. He donated over 8,000 hours and supervised over 18,000 volunteers for the 1996 Summer Olympics, and was named Loaned Executive of the Year by United Way for his work for Red Cross.
He was a 1948 graduate of Georgia Military Academy (GMA), and a 1958 graduate of Georgia State University.
Walter was a very active member of St. Simons United Methodist Church while he resided there, and of Hamilton Mill United Methodist Church in Dacula, the church he has called his home since 2005.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday September 29, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Hamilton Mill United Methodist Church, 1450 Pine Road Dacula GA. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the HMUMC Building Fund.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, September 27, 2019
