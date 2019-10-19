Home

Walter Reid Vollenweider Sr.


1934 - 2019
Walter Reid Vollenweider Sr., 84, of St. Simons Island, Ga., entered peacefully into eternal rest Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019.

In 2010, Walter was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Dill Vollenweider. He was also preceded in death by his two children, Walter Reid Vollenweider Jr. and Leslie Vollenweider, both whom succumbed to cancer; also his parents, David and Sarah Markey Vollenweider. Walter also had seven siblings to precede him in death, David, Charlie, Carol, Henry Vera, Jane and Don.

Left to cherish his memories are his late daughter's widower, Bill Hodges of St. Simons and Sapelo islands; his three grandchildren, Haylee Metts (Ray) of Homerville, Ga., Josh Hodges of Duluth, Ga., and Dr. Mack Hodges of Charleston, S.C.; and a great-grandson, Kreek Metts. He has several surviving nieces and nephews.

Walter was born in Tampa, Fla., then his family moved to Waycross when he was still in high school. He was a graduate of Waycross High School. After graduating from high school, he honorably served his country in the United States Air Force. Walter then attended Georgia Southern University, where he received his bachelor's degree in business. He was active in his church and several civic organizations. He also served on the Waycross City Commission and was a former Mayor of Waycross. Walter was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Waycross.

Walter obtained many friendships that he cherished in his former hometowns, Tampa, Fla., also Waycross, Ocilla, Macon and St. Simons Island, Ga. He will be missed by friends and family alike. They will have many fond memories to cherish for years to come.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all his caregivers at Magnolia Manor on St. Simons Island and the staff of Hospice of the Golden Isles for all of their love, kind acts and professional care.

Memorial contributions in Walter's memory may be made to the Magnolia Manor of St. Simons or Hospice of the Golden Isles.

Arrangements are entrusted into the care of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, October 19, 2019

Published in The Brunswick News on Oct. 19, 2019
